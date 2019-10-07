NDSU Football: Entz Knows UNI “Will Come Ready To Play”

Winner Takes Lead in All-Time Series

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football made a statement the first week of Missouri Valley conference play dominating tenth ranked Illinois State, 37–3, in Normal. However, its a new week and a new test presents itself with another ranked team coming to the dome in Northern Iowa.

This match up historically has been a close one. Whoever wins this weekend, moves ahead in the all–time series. Last year, the Bison hung up 56 points on the Panthers in Cedar Falls.

Even with last year’s result, head coach Matt Entz, being a former member of the UNI coaching staff, knows their opponent will come ready to play.

“Both teams rely heavily on the line of scrimmage. We both do our very best to recruit the best defensive linemen, offensive linemen that are out there,” Entz said. The nature of what they do defensively and what we do offensively lead to physical nature football game. I know coach Farley will have his kids ready to play.”

Saturday’s kick is an early one with homecoming scheduled for 1 P.M.