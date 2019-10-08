Fargo, West Fargo Police Share Message of Unity Through Rap Battle

this is the fourth year they've put on the celebration

FARGO, N.D. — A message of unity between police and community members is ringing through Fargo.

Kids got on stage to rap with hip–hop artist Kaboose and Fargo officer Michael Bloom.

The goal of the fourth annual Fargo United event is to build more trust between the police department and those they serve.

Bloom says it’s especially important to get the message across to kids.

“Cause they’re our future man. They’re our future. They’re so gifted. A lot of them come from struggles so we want to meet them where they’re at and be a voice and an influence for their future and let them know ‘man, officers helped me to get where I was going,'” Bloom said.

The West Fargo Police Department was also at the celebration. Walmart also donated five bikes to give away at Fargo United.