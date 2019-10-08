Kids And Seniors Spent The Day Together As Part of Adopt-A-School Program

This event is a kickoff to the year-long partnership Centennial students will have with the residents.

FARGO, N.D – Kids at Centennial Elementary School in Fargo spent the day with seniors at Eventide.

It’s part of their Adopt–A–School partnership.

Centennial is working with the senior living home throughout the year on various projects.

To celebrate their first event together, students and seniors went on horse carriage rides around the parking lot.

“I think the most important thing is that there are so many benefits to inter generational relationships and that’s what we hope to foster and establish here, for our residents, specifically the elderly,, I mean there are health improvements, also increases emotional well being,” says Mary O’Brien, the Director of Senior Living at Eventide Fargo.

The Adopt–A–School program has been in place since 2002.