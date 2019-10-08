Ponemah Man Admits To Killing His Wife After Night of Drinking
She was found barely breathing on a snowy road near Highway 1 and Old Ponemah Road in Redby
BEMIDJI, Minn. — A Ponemah, Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife in U.S. District Court in Bemidji.
39-year-old Jeremiah Kingbird admitted to violently attacking his wife while driving home after a night of drinking last January.
She was found barely breathing the next morning on a snowy road near Highway 1 and Old Ponemah Road in Redby.
She later died at a hospital in Red Lake.
Kingbird has pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree.
Sentencing will be held at a later date.