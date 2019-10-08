Ponemah Man Admits To Killing His Wife After Night of Drinking

She was found barely breathing on a snowy road near Highway 1 and Old Ponemah Road in Redby

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A Ponemah, Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife in U.S. District Court in Bemidji.

39-year-old Jeremiah Kingbird admitted to violently attacking his wife while driving home after a night of drinking last January.

She was found barely breathing the next morning on a snowy road near Highway 1 and Old Ponemah Road in Redby.

She later died at a hospital in Red Lake.

Kingbird has pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.