Pope Francis Appoints North Dakota Native Bishop of the Diocese of Helena

Father Vetter is only the second Diocese of Bismarck priest to be named bishop, the first native of North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — Pope Francis has appointed Father Austin Vetter of the Diocese of Bismarck as the Bishop of the Diocese of Helena, the Catholic diocese for western Montana.

The appointment was announced in Rome and at a news conference in Bismarck.

He was born in Linton and attended NDSU and Cardinal Muench Seminary in Fargo.

He also studied in Rome.

Father Vetter will be ordained and installed as the Bishop of Helena on November 20.