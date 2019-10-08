UND Football Building Off Win Over UC Davis

UND built momentum with win over the Aggies

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football is feeling the good vibrations after knocking off their second ranked opponent in three weeks. After a disappointing showing at Eastern Washington giving up 28 points in the first half, the Fighting Hawks recovered with a game–winning field goal against UC Davis.

The win over the Aggies gave the Hawks momentum going forward. With having to go on the road the next two weeks, a win over a ranked team gives them confidence needed to go on a win streak.

“We came out and had a good game. The offense seemed to carry us.” defensive back Jordan Canady said. “The coaches have been preaching we just have to put 60 minutes together and if we can do that on both sides of the ball we can be a dominate team going forward.”

“We had a really crappy game to say the least at Eastern Washington. The winter conditions really made it not go our way,” quarterback Nate Ketteringham said. “We bounced back and took it to the 12th team in the country, the way we bounced back it was a good team win.”

That next opponent is Idaho State who beat the Hawks last year at the Alerus Center.