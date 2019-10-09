Gov. Burgum Says North Dakota Is Ready For Potentially Historic Winter Storm

North Dakota National Guard has ground search-and-rescue teams positioned in eight locations

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum says state agencies are ready for the potentially historic winter storm.

North Dakota National Guard has ground search-and-rescue teams positioned in eight locations.

The Department of Transportation has equipment ready and is coordinating with the Highway Patrol.

The patrol has additional troopers on emergency call.

Other agencies are monitoring for flooding impacts and coordinating with counties and rural electric cooperatives in case of outages and other impacts.

Find the latest weather forecasts and reports along with road condition information on www.KVRR.com.