Program Build Leads to First State Tournament Berth For Sheyenne Boy’s Soccer

WEST FARGO, N.D. — For the first time in the school’s history, Sheyenne Boys Soccer is heading to the state tournament. Not only will it be the first time, the Mustangs go in as the favorite to win it all.

The Mustangs won four of their last five games only allowing one goal in that span to clinch their spot with a 9-5-2 record. It didn’t come easy for this program to get where its at. Sheyenne went through three losing seasons until this year where they had as many wins then the previous two years combined. Head coach Jon Melendez has put the Mustangs on the map and credits that all to building the program the way he envisioned it when taking over four years ago.

“The first couple years we tried to find our identity. How do we play,” Melendez said. “Just getting comfortable playing in the EDC. The EDC is one of the toughest conferences this region has. Just playing against those opponents we just put it all together.”

“The captains have been stepping up a lot more telling us,” junior midfielder Abraham Kollie said. “What we have to do to stay focused on our main goal which is to win state.”

“This year we this motto, it’s family. We’ve all trained together and played together like a family and before every game we break it down and say family,” junior defender Jackson Kuznia said. “I think that really helps us be together and focus during the game. We all rely on each other to do good.”

The Mustangs were suppose to leave Wednesday afternoon for the state tournament but due to weather won’t play until Monday at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.