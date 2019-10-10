Moorhead Man Arrested for DWI after Fleeing Police on Highway 10

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for reckless driving and DWI on Thursday morning.

The Red River Regional Dispatch Center received reports of a reckless driver traveling eastbound on 90th Avenue North near 70th Street at 3:18 a.m. The driver was said to be swerving and almost driving into the ditch.

A Clay County deputy located the vehicle in the 5000 block of Highway 9 and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and reached speeds up to 85 miles per hour. The deputy pursued the vehicle as it turned eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 10.

The deputy performed a PIT maneuver and was able to arrest the suspect without incident.

39-year-old Seferino Villarreal Jr. was arrested for felony fleeing a police officer, 3rd degree DWI, 2nd degree test refusal, driving after cancellation as inimical to public safety and open container.