NDSU Homecoming Parade Cancelled

The parade was scheduled for Friday, October 11, but has been cancelled due to the weather. Parade float entry and late fees will be refunded.

The Homecoming carnival scheduled for Friday at Churchill Field has been moved indoors to the Memorial Union Great Plains Ballroom.