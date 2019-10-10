Thielen Or Wentz? Pick Your Hometown Star

We Make You Decide Ahead Of Vikings/Eagles This Weekend

The huge NFL game this weekend is the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.

Each team has one of our hometown favorites on it.

Detroit Lakes Native Adam Thielen is fresh off a two-touchdown game against the New York Giants.

And Bison great Carson Wentz helped beat the New York Jets last week.

But you can’t root for both of them this weekend.

So we asked who you’d pick.

We put up polls on Facebook and Twitter.

A full 65 percent of you say you’d pick Thielen over Wentz!

The polls are still up. You can vote until kickoff at noon on Sunday. You can catch the game right here on KVRR.

Click here to head to the Facebook poll. Click here for the Twitter poll.

And some of you are throwing shade in the comments.

Erika writes: “Adam is from DL. Gotta pick him. Plus he’s better.”

Marcia tells us: “Adam all the way!!! Awesome person-great family-down to earth!”

And Nate is very opiniated: He says: “After seeing how eagles fans reacted, Carson should be ashamed of being involved in this organization. Yuck”

Looks like someone is still salty over the NFC Championship Game a couple years back.