KVRR Coach of the Week: Nicole Wiesner

Wiesner led Spuds to 28-7-1 record over last two seasons

FARGO, N.D — Moorhead Girls Soccer coach Nicole Wiesner is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

In the last two years, Wiesner turned a 5 and 12 program into two winning seasons consisting of consecutive section semifinal appearances.

The Spuds have been an offensive machine netting 51 goals this season with two players having 24 combined.

Of the 13 wins this season, the Spuds have eight shutouts from junior keeper Emily Soukup, who owns the all–time school record in that category.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin sat down with coach Weisner to discuss all these topics and more.