Play of the Week Nominees: October 11

Grand Forks Red River, Kindred Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D — This week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week nominees both come from the football field.

First up, Kindred Quarterback Kadin Olson throws a beautiful ball to his receiver Andrew Frier who goes up to make the catch.

That was a great connection but is it better than what we saw from West Fargo and Grand Forks Red Rover.

Rough Riders Brady Dvorak returns the kick-off for the touchdown. No one touches him on the way to the end zone.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.