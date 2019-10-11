Prince Estate Slams Trump’s Use of ‘Purple Rain’ at Rally

Prince's estate released a statement saying it "will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince's songs.''

MINNEAPOLIS–The estate of musical legend Prince is objecting to President Donald Trump’s use of a Prince song before a campaign rally in Minneapolis Thursday night.

The Trump campaign played Prince’s “Purple Rain” as the audience at the rally waited for the president to begin speaking.

Prince’s estate released a statement after the rally saying it “will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

It said the campaign had confirmed a year ago that it would not use Prince’s music.

Prince was born in Minneapolis. Much of his “Purple Rain” movie was filmed at the city’s First Avenue nightclub, just a few blocks from the Target Center, where Trump’s rally was held.

Prince’s nearby Paisley Park studio is regarded as a rock `n roll landmark. He died in 2016 at age 57.