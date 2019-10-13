Local Group Proving EveryBODY Can Rock the Runway

Hope Inc. hosts 8th annual fashion show

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A local organization is proving that everybody can rock the runway.

Hope Inc., a group dedicated to children and adults with mobility challenges, is hosting its 8th annual fashion show.

About a hundred people filled up the Horizon Middle School auditorium as 90 models from the ages of 3 to 65 strutted their stuff.

Each participant received a 100 dollar gift card from Gate City Bank to spend on their outfit for the show.

“They come and they’re scared to get up there, but then they do, and they go, ‘Wow, I’m home. This is where I belong. I belong in this group because they get me, they understand, and it’s safe, and it’s energetic and energizing at the same time,” said Hope Inc. Executive Director Adair Grommesh.

Hope Inc. also hosts adaptive sports competitions and rec. activities weekly.