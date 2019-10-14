Arrest Made After Man Stabbed With Bayonet in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. – An Oklahoma man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man with a bayonet in Wahpeton.

Police responded to 489 14th Street Northwest around 8:00 PM on Friday October 11th on an assault report. Officers say a 30-year-old Fargo man was stabbed with a bayonet by a man who fled the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Medial Center in Breckenridge where he had surgery for two significant neck wounds. He was released the next day.

Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Byron Vann of Henryetta, Oklahoma returned to the scene while officers were there and was arrested.