Cancer Survivor Grantley Johnson Meets Vikings & Carson Wentz

MINNEAPOLIS – A Fargo boy battling Leukemia for the second time is honored by the Vikings.

Grantley Johnson got to meet the Vikings at the team’s practice facility in Eagan before their game against the Eagles. He was able to catch passes by Quarterback Kirk Cousins and take pictures with him and Wide Receiver and Detroit Lakes native Adam Thielen.

Come gameday, Grantley and his parents got to be on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium and meet his hero Carson Wentz.

The Vikings honored many cancer survivors Sunday as part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative. It’s a fundraiser and awareness campaign for early cancer detection. For more information, click here.