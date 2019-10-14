Cass County Officials Concerned About Fall Flooding

FARGO, N.D. — Cass County anticipates record fall flooding along many of the tributary rivers.

While officials say rivers are not expected to get to the levels seen last spring, there is a significant risk of flooding in rural areas.

River levels on the Sheyenne are expected to remain high for the next several weeks.

Minor to moderate flooding is also expected on the Red and Wild Rice Rivers.

There is overland flooding with high water in ditches, drains, and other tributaries.

Residents with flood questions should go to www.casscountynd.gov or our Flood Hotline at 701-241-8000.

Flood Hotline will be answered from 8:00am-5:00pm.