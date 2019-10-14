Fargo Police Identify Suspect Arrested After Gunshots And Disturbance Early Sunday

27-year old Lionel Fraction is facing charges

FARGO, N.D. — A man who was arrested following a disturbance and gunfire at a north Fargo apartment building is identified by police.

27-year old Lionel Fraction is facing charges of terrorizing, reckless endangerment and alteration of a prohibited weapon.

Officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of shots fired outside the apartment complex around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police entered the building with a battering ram and a gun shield.

Several people were handcuffed and brought out to be questioned.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Fraction does not live in the apartment.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the disturbance and gunfire.