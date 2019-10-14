Fargo Police Identify Suspect Arrested After Gunshots And Disturbance Early Sunday
27-year old Lionel Fraction is facing charges
FARGO, N.D. — A man who was arrested following a disturbance and gunfire at a north Fargo apartment building is identified by police.
27-year old Lionel Fraction is facing charges of terrorizing, reckless endangerment and alteration of a prohibited weapon.
Officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of shots fired outside the apartment complex around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police entered the building with a battering ram and a gun shield.
Several people were handcuffed and brought out to be questioned.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
Fraction does not live in the apartment.
Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the disturbance and gunfire.