Fargo Police Opening New Headquarters to the Public

It's been under construction for the past few months

FARGO, N.D. — As the city of Fargo continues to grow, so does its police department.

According to its 2018 Annual Report, Fargo Police hired 15 new officers just last year.

But while they were out keeping trouble off the streets, the officers faced a different kind of problem back at the station.

“We just outgrew the other building that we’re at, so, the downtown headquarters was just too small for our growing department, so we’re in three different locations,” said Fargo Police Public Information Officer Jessica Schindeldecker.

Employees were scattered across the previous downtown headquarters, police substation on 13th Avenue and the newest building the department is transitioning into.

But that’s all changing Thursday.

As the final touches on the department’s newest headquarters go up, so does the anticipation.

“I think everybody’s excited. I know our record staff is excited to get here because they’re the last ones that are able to move and so, investigations just moved last week or the week before, and administration’s been here for a few months now,” said Schindeldecker.

The new headquarters will open to the public Thursday morning at 8 o’clock.

“One of the perks of this location is it’s right off 25th Street and 1st Avenue North, and there’s parking on–site, so you don’t have to search for parking like it is downtown. But, we’re really excited to have this new building, all be under one roof and be able to provide excellent services for the city of Fargo,” she said.

Its newest service being a prescription drug drop–off box.

People can simply walk in and drop off their old medication without an officer’s help instead of waiting for a Take–Back Day.

The previous downtown headquarters on 4th Street North will be closed Wednesday to accommodate for the department’s move.

“Hopefully people will be able to find it easily. It’s going to be hard to miss with the Fargo Police Department lettering and the patch sign on the outside,” said Schindeldecker.

Officers hope this change will be good for both them and the communities they serve.

The Fargo Police substation will permanently close its doors to the community Tuesday at 5:30.