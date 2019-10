Grand Forks Red River’s Dvorak Takes Home Play of the Week Win

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is Grand Forks Red River’s Brady Dvorak.

Dvorak took home 57 percent of the votes making it look easy on the kick return for a touchdown against West Fargo.

Congrats to Dvorak and the Rough Riders for taking home this week’s win.