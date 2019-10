Kilstone Brewing Calling It Quits After 4 Years In North Fargo

They are also abandoning plans to move to downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Kilstone Brewing has announced on Facebook that they are shutting down operations on Saturday, October 26th.

They cite logistics and the investment involved as reasons to call it quits.

Kilstone has been in business since spring 2015 at 764 34th Street North Unit R in Fargo.