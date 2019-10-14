LIVE: Picking The Right Medicare Plan

The Right Medicare Plan Could Save Seniors Money

It can be hard navigating the ever-changing world of Medicare coverage.

Seniors might now know which plan will save them the most money.

As open enrollment starts Tuesday, October 15th, there’s help on the way.

Valley Senior Services is hosting a series of Medicare comparison sessions starting on Wednesday through December 4th.

They’ll help seniors figure out which plan is the best for them, and even sign them up if they find the right plan.

Medicare plans change every year.

Different drugs are added and dropped from coverage.

Updated knowledge on those plans can help you save big.

Bernie Johnson with Valley Senior Services says, “Last year the North Dakota Insurance Department and the state health insurance counselors were able to help people save over $1.7 million by switching.”

There’s a Medicare Part D comparison session from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. this Wednesday, October 16th at Country Inn and Suites in Fargo, 3316 13th Ave S, Fargo.

There will be sessions Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from October 22nd through December 5th at Ed Clapp Park Senior Center at 2801 32nd S, Fargo.

There will also be Wednesday sessions on October 23rd, November 6th and 20th, and December 4th at Broadway Station at 1461 Broadway N, Fargo.

All Medicare comparison sessions start at 1:30 p.m.

Click here for more information about Valley Senior Services.