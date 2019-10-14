Monday Match: Jen & Ubin

They Love Biking, Games and Going to the Movies Together

It’s time for Monday Match, when we meet a Big and Little who are paired together by Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

This week’s pair is Jen and Ubin:

· They have been matched for a little over one year.

· They enjoy biking at Lindenwood Park and painting at Clay Your Way.

· They play games like UNO and marbles, and go to the movies together.

There are currently 93 kids waiting for a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future. To sign up, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.