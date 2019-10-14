Moorhead celebrates first-ever Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The city passed a resolution in July to mark it an official holiday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The city of Moorhead celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day as an official holiday for the first time.

The city council passed a resolution in July to mark the second Monday of every October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd says this is a celebration that “knows no geographical boundaries.”

Events throughout the day like a prayer service and powwow at Moorhead High School are co–hosted by both Moorhead and Fargo.

“This isn’t just for Native American people. Now is the time to come out and learn. This is where – ask questions, you know, things that you want to know about, and when we have people come out here to Fargo, we don’t have to say, ‘Oh you got to go 200 more miles to the west to see anything Native American.’ We are here,” said Native American Commission Chairwoman Sharon White Bear.

Fargo replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2015.