Plane Headed to Minot Makes Emergency Landing in St. Cloud

According to a statement from SkyWest, the plane landed without incident.

ST. CLOUD, Minn–A passenger flight operating as a Delta connection between Minneapolis and Minot was diverted to St. Cloud Sunday night due to a smoky odor in the cabin.

According to a statement from SkyWest, the operator of the flight, the plane landed without incident.

The airline sent another plane to St. Cloud to help the 50 passengers resume their journey to Minot.