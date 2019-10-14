UND Football: Schweigert Calls Cal Poly Game “Very Important”

Fighting Hawks are winless on the road in 2019

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football sits at three and three halfway through their season. All three of those losses have come to opponents on the road.

Both sides of the ball have really struggles outside of the Alerus Center. In those losses, the Fighting Hawks gave up a combined 128 points. Offensively, the Hawks didn’t put up more than 20 points.

While the Hawks are perfect at home, road wins are crucial for an FCS playoff berth at the end of the season. Head coach Bubba Schweigert knows the importance of coming out with a win at Cal Poly on Saturday.

“This is a very important game for our team this year. Very important game for our program because we need to go on the road and have a real tough disciplined effort for 60 minutes,” Schweigert said. “That’s what we really have to challenge our guys to do. Our guys need to challenge each other and have another good week of prep. The one thing our preparation has been pretty consistent, now we have to take that into game day and really compete at a high level.

The last time these two teams squared off, UND came out on top in 2016.