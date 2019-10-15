Bloated Red River Forces Course Changes For Fargo Mini Marathon This Weekend

Events are planned for both Friday and Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — The recent snowstorm and rainfall is taking a toll on the upcoming Fargo Mini Marathon.

A large section of the half marathon course along the Red River is flooded.

Marathon organizers are still working out the final details on the new route.

Events are planned for both Friday and Saturday.

The half marathon, 10K and 5K will all start at various times Saturday morning at the Fargo Civic Center.

“So I think people are going to like the new route. We’ll get some more residential involved in this one so I think people are going to be happy with it,” said Fargo Marathon Director Mark Knutson.

A portion of all October registrations will be donated to the fight against breast cancer.