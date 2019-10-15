LIVE: Bringing Big Ideas To Fargo

Fargo IDEAS: An Evening of Conversation

There will be a lot of big ideas up for discussion at the Fargo Theater this week.

The Aspen Institute is hosting the first Fargo IDEAS conversation.

The event is modeled after the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado.

Experts and local leaders will have discussions on hot button topics.

It’s not a lecture. The conversation’s aren’t pre-planned.

Whatever happens happens.

The conversation starts Wednesday, October 16th at 7:00 p.m. at the Fargo Theater

