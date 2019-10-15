“Ol’ Black Eyes” Alice Cooper Plans A Tour Stop In Grand Forks

Cooper and special guest Lita Ford will be at Alerus Center on Friday, April 10

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — If you like your music ‘dark’ you’ll want to catch the “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” tour next spring in Grand Forks.

Alice Cooper and special guest Lita Ford will be at Alerus Center on Friday, April 10.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hal of Famer just wrapped up a very successful UK arena tour.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus fees and go on sale this Friday morning at 10 on Ticketmaster.com or at Alerus Center Box Office.