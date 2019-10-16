Boy Missing For Nearly 10 Hours After School Found In Corn Field

More than 600 volunteers searched for the boy and found him around 2 a.m. Wednesday

SHERBURNE CO., Minn. — A 6-year-old boy who went missing after school in Becker, Minnesota Tuesday thanks his dog, Remington, for helping keep him safe.

Ethan Haus went missing shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday after he got off the school bus with his siblings and went to play with the family’s dog, Remington, also known as Remmie.

The drone, operated by Steve Fines, located Ethan and Remmie around 1:50 a.m. in a cornfield a little more than a mile east of his home. Ethan and his dog were lying down in the field when the drone spotted them, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

The drone video released by the sheriff’s office shows one of the rescuers carrying Ethan out of the cornfield after he was found.

Ethan’s father said they still aren’t sure how he got lost, as he’s never left their yard before.

Ethan returned home from the hospital at 5 a.m. Wednesday and is doing fine.

His temperature was down a bit when he was found, but he was otherwise in good condition.

“This is a fantastic ending! It was great to see Ethan smiling last night as searchers became cheerleaders,” Becker Schools posted on Twitter early Wednesday. “The outpouring of volunteers and trained professionals that flocked to the scene was incredible.”

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says mutliple agencies helped in the search including; the Becker Fire and Police Department, Big Lake Fire Department, Elk River Fire Department, the Clear Lake Fire Department, St. Cloud Police, Minnesota State Patrol, the FBI, The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Streans County, Gold Cross Ambulance.