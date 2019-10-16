Grand Forks County Commissioners Prepare For Potential Flooding Costs

A number of ditches and fields are full of water

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. — Commissioners in Grand Forks County pass an Emergency Declaration to deal with rising water.

It is in response to recent record rains and the melting of last week’s early October snowstorm.

The action by the board will allow the county to tap into an emergency fund if needed to help fix infrastructure.

At least four county roads are closed due to flooding.

A number of ditches and fields are full of water.