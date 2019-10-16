LIVE: Women’s Way Program Helps Pay For Breast Cancer Screenings

Early Detection A Key To Surviving Breast Cancer

Detecting cancer early can be the difference between beating the disease or not.

Fargo Cass Public Health is making it easier for North Dakota women to get screened for breast cancer.

The “Women’s Way” program helps some women pay for mammograms.

Program Director Kristina Kluth says 98 percent of women survive breast cancer if they detect the disease early.

Healthcare experts say women should start getting checked at age 40, or even sooner if you have an increased risk.

Even with the all-out blitz of breast cancer awareness reminders we see every October, they say some women still don’t get checked.

Kluth says people might not get screened, “Out of fear. Maybe scared of not being able to pay for for them. That’s where Women’s Way comes in. This program is great. We can help with pay for those screenings for those North Dakota eligible women.”

Fargo Cass Public Health is hosting a Women’s Way Community Event and Panel Discussion this Friday at 2 p.m. at their office on the corner of 13th Avenue South and 25th Street.

Click here for more information about the event.

Click here for more information on Women’s Way.