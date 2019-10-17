Big Brothers Big Sisters is Teaming up With the F-M Modern Sewing Guild

Creating masterpieces at Liberty Middle School

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Six Bigs and Littles take part in creating masterpieces at Liberty Middle School.

Each pair makes two pillows and donates one to F-M Wine and Dine silent auction.

Members of the guild hope sewing is something more people become interested in again.

“It’s a way for us to kind of get our name out into the community and let people know that there are people still around that sew, because not many people realize that and it’s a good way for us to make connections with other people in the community,” says F-M Modern Sewing Guild Co-President Cindy Mcguire-Thiel.

The Wine and Dine gala is November 15 and supports clients served by The Village Family Service Center.