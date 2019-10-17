East Grand Forks Police Accepting Food Donations in Place of Parking Tickets

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn.–The East Grand Forks Police Department is accepting food donation items in place of street maintenance and snow emergency parking tickets through the month of December.

Anyone who receives a calendar parking or snow emergency parking ticket through December 31, 2019 may pay the ticket with a donation of at least five non-perishable food items. The food items will be donated to the East Grand Forks Food Shelf.

Donations must be brought to the East Grand Forks Police Department along with the parking ticket. People who do not receive tickets are also encouraged to deliver food items to the Police Department.

