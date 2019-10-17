Fargo Police Addresses Public’s Concern Over New Headquarters Location

Some are worried there will no longer be a police presence downtown

FARGO, N.D. — The new Fargo Police Headquarters on 25th Street and 1st Avenue North is open.

The Fargo Police locations in downtown and on 25th Street South are closed to the public.

Some people are sharing their concerns online about the department’s move.

One of the biggest worries is no longer having a police presence downtown.

Fargo Police officials say there’s no cause for concern.

“We haven’t seen the crime rates in downtown area skyrocket or increase since our patrol or we’ve been out of that area. We still have officers who are working out of that building, who have been working out of that building, and we have officers working in the area, in that downtown area, and are present at all times,” said Jessica Schindeldecker with Fargo Police.

All services like filing or getting a police report and fingerprinting are done out of the new headquarters.