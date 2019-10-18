After State Title Loss, There is Still Plenty to Be Proud of For Davies Boys Soccer

The Eagles fell to Bismarck 3-0 in the State Championship Game

FARGO, N.D. — Davies boys soccer entered the 2019 season with a bit of a chip on its shoulder

“I think we had a point to prove because everybody [thought] we weren’t going to make it so we had to prove them wrong,” senior forward Eric Bimenyimana said.

After losing a class of 13 seniors, it was unclear if the team could mirror the same success it had last season when they finished as the state runner up for the second year in a row.

But the team took on an underdog mentality and ran with it.

“We were the underdogs throughout the whole season,” junior midfielder Pablo Nunez said. “It is kind of an advantage because people don’t expect you to come out like we did and it ended up working for us.”

Playing with that fire lit beneath them, the Eagles finished the regular season with just two losses in EDC play, earning them third place in the conference and a berth in the state tournament.

“This team is really special and no matter what – no matter how young we are or if we have fewer seniors starting, it doesn’t matter,” junior midfielder Yonas Adams said. “We still have a group of guys that can step up really well and just get it done.”

After taking down Bismarck century in the opening round of states, they played a semifinal game against Sheyenne, who was this years EDC champions.

Pulling off the upset in that matchup may have just been the best feeling all year.

“It was surreal honestly,” Nunez revealed. “Afterwards I couldn’t’ believe we were going to the championship the third year in a row and to beat the team – to beat the EDC champions – we were the underdog so to come out on top, it was really cool.”

While that third championship appearance ended with a loss, there was still plenty to be proud of for a team who proved all year why they should never be counted out.

“I think it just shows how strong we are and how we were able to bounce back even though we lose a lot of players each year,” senior defender Jack Anderson said. “We just keep going, keep pushing forward.”