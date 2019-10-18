Burgum Expected to Ask for Federal Help Following Storm

Seven Counties in North Dakota have already issued flood emergency declarations.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is expected to ask for federal help in dealing with record-breaking snow that fell last week in North Dakota and subsequent flooding.

Officials say seven counties in central and eastern North Dakota and the cities of Jamestown, LaMoure and Valley City already issued flood emergency declarations.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki says more cities and counties are expected to be added to the list. He says once an assessment is complete, the governor is expected to declare an emergency for affected areas. It’s a step toward pursuing a presidential disaster declaration that could pave the way for federal aid.

The storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in some areas, followed by flooding.