Fargo Mini Marathon Causes Road Closures in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, M.N.–The altered course route for the Fargo Mini Marathon will cause road closures.

Between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, 15th Avenue North in Moorhead will be closed from 11th Street to the Red River.

The course will also affect individuals living north of 15th Avenue and west of 11th Street up to Johnson Park.

The City of Moorhead is asking residents to reduce speed and use caution on the roadway in these areas.