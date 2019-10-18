Raising money for Homeward Animal Shelter at Wags, Whiskers & Wine event

FARGO, N.D.- Homeward Animal Shelter hosts its 10th annual Wags, Whiskers and Wine event to raise money for the homeless cats and dogs of the shelter.

The party at the Delta Hotel Fargo goes until 9:00 Friday.

There’s plenty to enjoy like wine tasting, appetizers, music and a silent auction.

Items were donated and you can find items for animal lovers, sports fans and beauty baskets.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything. Something that everybody will love. You can come out and start your Christmas shopping early do it all to support the animals of Homeward Animal Shelter,” Heather Klefstad with Homeward Animal Shelter said.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can help the animals by adopting or donating at homeward online dot org.