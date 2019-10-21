Bison men’s basketball team to honor Landon Solberg before Oct. 30th game

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State’s men’s basketball team will honor Landon Solberg for his lasting impact on the team before its game against Dickinson State on October 30th.

“We invite all fans to join us in Lighting It Up for Landon prior to tipoff. Help us fill the SHAC and make Landon’s Light shine bright, you can purchase $6 tickets at GoBison.com/Tickets using promo code light,” the North Dakota State Bison Facebook account posted.

Gate City Bank will donate $1 for every person in attendance to the Sanford Health Pediatric Cancer Unit.

“Any dollar, any cent that we can give back and try to find something to better this place and get rid of cancer is something we want to be part of. I want to be part of,” NDSU Men’s Basketball Coach Dave Richman said.

Landon passed away in September following a two-year battle with a rare form of brain cancer.

Landon served as a symbol of support and hope for people around the world. The Landon Solberg Fund has been created at Bell Bank to further the mission of “Landon’s Light.”