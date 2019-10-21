Co-Owner of Mango’s Reaches Plea Deal For Harboring Illegal Aliens

FARGO, N.D. — A co-owner of Mango’s Mexican & American Grill in Fargo has reached a plea deal on federal charges of harboring illegal aliens.

Court documents reveal that Jose Gutierrez shielded two workers from detection by hiring them as cooks.

The plea agreement says Gutierrez paid the workers in cash and kept them off the books.

Under terms of the deal, he is expected to avoid jail time and serve two years of probation and pay a $15,000 fine.

The plea agreement must still be approved by a federal judge.