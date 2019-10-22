Man Who Shot at Pursuing Officers has Died of Injuries

The driver had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

LITTLE FALLS, Minn.–State investigators say a driver who fired at pursuing law enforcement officers in central Minnesota and who shot himself after crashing his vehicle last week has died of his injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Todd County sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop Oct. 15 near Browerville. A pursuit with speeds exceeding 100 mph led into Morrison County.

The BCA says 36-year-old Joshua Adam Ostrowski shot at pursing deputies and troopers during the chase, but no one was injured.

The Ostrowski left the road and struck a tree in Cushing. Officials fired bean bag rounds and chemical munitions into the vehicle when he refused to get out.

Officers approached the vehicle and saw Ostrowski had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.