NDSU sorority partners with Lutheran Campus Ministry to raise money for JDRF

The event called "Deltaroni" has been taking place for the past 7 years.

FARGO, N.D. – A sorority partners with Lutheran Campus Ministry at NDSU are hosting the annual Deltaroni to raise money for JDRF.

For $5 you will be able to feast on all you can eat mac and cheese.

The event has had a successful turn out every year with more than 400 people attending last year.

“Our chapter is very passionate about this charity, we have a lot of members, myself personally, who are affected with type 1 diabetes, and we just wanna contribute the cause to hopefully find a cure,” says NDSU student Christian Oien.

If you’re hungry, the event goes until 8:00 Tuesday night.