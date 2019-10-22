Woman saved from Detroit Lake after kayak is blown over

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – A Minneapolis woman is saved by first responders when her kayak capsizes on Detroit Lake.

Authorities responded around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon near the Holiday Inn and Lodge. The Becker County Sheriffs Office says crews were able to reach the woman 13 minutes later.

34–year–old Veronica Surges says she was paddling when a wave took her kayak underwater. She says she tried to hang onto it, but the wind carried her and the kayak away from shore. She then tried to swim back to land.

Surges was wearing a life jacket and a wetsuit. She was taken to the hospital and released.