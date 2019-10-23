NDSU Football Staying Focused on Winning Dakota Marker Despite Outside Noise

Last time Bison played in Brookings was last loss

FARGO, N.D. — Besides Frisco and the FCS Championship, the one other week circled on Bison fans calender’s is the week leading up to the Dakota Marker game between North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

Besides the outside distractions of a trophy to bring home, the undefeated season, the number one ranking, the homecoming for many Bison players from Minnesota and South Dakota, all on the line come Saturday, there’s one goal for NDSU, that’s focusing on coming out with the win on the field.

“It means a lot but at the same time you can’t get distracted by all the outside noise with the marker game and GameDay being there,” sophomore defensive end and South Dakota native Spencer Waege said. “At the end of the day, you just have to focus on playing a football game.”

“There’s a lot of hype around it especially with GameDay which is cool. The outside stuff were just going to work on silencing that,” redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance said. “Similar to what we have done in the last seasons but for me its exciting closer to home, a lot closer than Target Field even though its Minnesota verse South Dakota, that’ll be exciting. A lot of people I know will be there but it’ll be fun, fun atmosphere. So many kids from my high school have texted me saying they’ll be at the game, a lot of them go to SDSU unfortunately. I made sure to tell them they better be in their Bison gear but we’ll see it’ll be a lot of fun.

Lance grew up an hour from the Jackrabbit’s campus in Marshall, Minnesota.