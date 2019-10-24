AT&T Donates To Great Plains Food Bank Basket Drive

Some of the things purchased include soap, paper towels and other household items.

FARGO, N.D. — AT&T is dialing into helping those in need for the holiday season.The phone company is donating 5 thousand dollars to help pay for supplies for local school pantries.

The money goes to a great effort by the Great Plains Food Bank. Some of the things purchased include soap, paper towels and other household items.

The supplies benefit more than a dozen schools in the Fargo–Moorhead area.

“We all feel really good about being able to give back, get together, have some fun, and do it for a worthy cause” AT&T Retail Sales Manager, Dave Salentine said.

People from AT&T volunteered at Great Plains Food Bank to put together 500 food baskets.

They are being sent out to western Minnesota and North Dakota.