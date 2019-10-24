Body Recovered from Lake in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn.–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man face down in the lake at 34433 140th Avenue SE at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mentor Fire and Rescue and County EMS helped the officers pull 69-year-old Steven Wayne Sveningson from the lake.

First responders attempted to resuscitate Sveningson, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is pending, but no criminal activity is suspected. No further information has been released.