LIVE: Prairie Paranormal

If there's something strange in your neighborhood... they want to know about it.

Ghost stories can take on a life of their own, with enough repetition.

But if you really want to get to the bottom of rumors and reports of haunted houses, dorms, businesses and parks all around the region to see what’s actually happening there, you’ve got to call in the specialists.

They are Joseph and Rachel Heinan, and they’ve been hunting haunts in the Red River Valley region for more than a decade.

Using voice recording technology, the married pair collect what they say is evidence of otherworldly communication known as EVP, or Electronic Voice Phenomena.

They’re sounds that aren’t immediately apparent at the time the Heinans record at the site, but which show up later when they review the recordings and catch what sound like words or phrases someone, or something, said while they were recording.

The Heinans sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the haunting at an old poor farm cemetery under Fargo’s Trollwood park and what they found there, why it can be hard to tell a family their home, yes, in fact is haunted, and what’s behind the refusal of some properties to let them come in and look for ghosts.