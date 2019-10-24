Women’s Entrepreneurship Week comes to Fargo

They hope to make the region a great place for women to start companies.

FARGO, N.D.- The week long event brings women business leader together to attend panels, workshops, social events and meetups.

They held a grow summit this morning to speak about skill development, growth mindset and how to build companies.

The women also spoke about their experiences on starting a company and the hardships they have faced.

“We believe that our region can be the best place for all entrepreneurs to succeed and we think that you know without investing in Women Entrepreneurs. We’re leaving a huge part of the market undeserved. We think it eliminates some of the problems that don’t necessarily get solved if we don’t have women leading those companies,” says Kodee Furst, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Annie Capital.

More than 600 people have already participated in the Women’s Entrepreneurship Week.